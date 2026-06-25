Kazakhstan Improves Position in 2026 SDG Index, Ranks 67th Globally

ASTANA – Kazakhstan ranked 67th among 169 countries in the 2026 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index, improving by three positions from the previous year, while its overall score increased from 71.5 to 72.0, according to the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN).

The report highlights the need for practical implementation mechanisms as countries enter the final phase of the 2030 agenda. Kazakhstan outperformed several G20 members, including Indonesia, Mexico, Türkiye, India, Saudi Arabia and South Africa, reported the Economic Research Institute’s press service on June 24.

The country recorded progress across several SDGs, notably in poverty reduction, food security, health, water management and infrastructure development. Extreme poverty remains near eradication, with only 0.8% of the population living on less than $3 a day. Child mortality declined, access to basic drinking water services improved to 97.8%, and mobile broadband subscriptions rose from 91.6 to 119 per 100 people.

Innovation indicators also strengthened, with higher university performance in international rankings and an increase in patent applications.

At the same time, the report identifies persistent challenges in education, gender equality, responsible consumption and production, reducing inequalities, climate action and the protection of terrestrial ecosystems. Progress also remains limited in areas related to justice and institutional effectiveness.