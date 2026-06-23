Kazakhstan Highlights Strategic Role of Middle Corridor in EU Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov took part in a business conference on June 22, held as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Brussels, focused on strengthening connectivity between Kazakhstan and the European Union through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the Middle Corridor.

Issetov described the Middle Corridor as a key geo-economic project linking Central Asia and Europe amid changing global supply chains. Discussions focused on transport infrastructure, digitalization, and cooperation under the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, according to the ministry’s press service.

The event concluded with the signing of several agreements to support the development of the transport and logistics sector. In 2025, trade between Kazakhstan and the EU reached $45.1 billion, with total EU investment in Kazakhstan exceeding $200 billion.