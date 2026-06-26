Kazakh Citizens Can Travel Visa-Free to Dozens of Destinations This Summer

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry has published updated guidance on visa-free travel and entry requirements, outlining which countries citizens can visit without a visa and which additional permits may be required.

Holders of ordinary Kazakh passports may stay visa-free for up to 90 days in countries including Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Georgia, Colombia, Moldova, Mongolia, San Marino, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Ukraine.

Kazakh citizens may also enter Armenia and Türkiye without a visa for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. Similar rules apply in Azerbaijan, Belarus, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, although registration with local authorities is required after 30 days of stay, reported Kazinform on June 23.

Russia remains visa-free for up to 90 days per year. However, from July 1, travelers entering Russia for study or employment purposes will be required to obtain an electronic entry authorization (ruID).

Visa-free stays of up to 60 days are available in the Dominican Republic, while destinations allowing stays of up to 30 days include Argentina, Brazil, Vietnam, Qatar, China, Malaysia, the Maldives, Morocco, Nicaragua, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Seychelles, Serbia, Thailand, the Philippines and Ecuador.

South Korea permits visa-free entry for up to 30 days, subject to obtaining a K-ETA electronic travel authorization before departure. Montenegro offers visa-free access for up to 30 days between May 1 and Oct. 1.

Short-term visa-free travel is also available for up to 14 days in Hong Kong, Iran and Macau, and up to 28 days in Barbados.

Visas on arrival are available in Zambia, Indonesia and Mauritius.

The Foreign Ministry advises travelers to check entry requirements well in advance and, where necessary, apply for visas at least one to two months before departure. Travelers are also encouraged not to finalize non-refundable travel arrangements before receiving a visa and to verify whether transit visas are required when traveling through third countries.