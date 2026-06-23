EBRD Backs Key Road Upgrade to Strengthen Middle Corridor

ASTANA — The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of up to 230 million euros (US$262.3 million) in Japanese yen equivalent to help complete the modernization of a key road section in western Kazakhstan, supporting the development of the Trans-Caspian Corridor, the EU’s Global Gateway flagship initiative.

The financing will enable Kazakhstan’s state-owned road operator QazAutoZhol to complete upgrades to a 234-kilometer stretch between Aktobe and Ulgaisyn. The loan forms the second part of the EBRD’s financing package for the project, following initial funding in 2025, and is co-financed by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The project will convert the existing category II single-carriageway road into a category I dual-carriageway highway. The route is part of the Western Europe-Western China Corridor, CAREC Corridor 1 and European Route E38, strengthening Kazakhstan’s role as a transport gateway between Europe and Asia, reported the bank’s press service on June 23.

The road will be equipped with intelligent transport systems, including e-tolling, weigh-in-motion sensors and weather-monitoring technology to improve safety and traffic management.

As part of their broader cooperation, Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry and the EBRD also agreed to advance the digitalization of the road sector through the E-Joldar road asset management platform and intelligent road control solutions.

To date, the EBRD has invested nearly $12.8 billion in Kazakhstan through 354 projects, making it the bank’s largest and longest-running investment destination in Central Asia.