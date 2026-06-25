EDB Adopts New Strategy Through 2031, Exceeds Investment Targets

ASTANA – The Council of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), chaired by Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, on June 25, approved the bank’s development strategy for 2027-2031 and reviewed its 2025 performance, highlighting stronger-than-planned investment growth across member states. The EDB Council members from Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan attended the meeting.

Marking the EDB’s 20th anniversary, Bektenov noted that the bank has financed 326 projects worth $19.6 billion since its establishment, while total investments mobilized with partners have exceeded $64 billion, the Prime Minister’s press service reported.

According to EDB Management Board Chairman Nikolai Podguzov, the bank invested $2.6 billion in 2025, with the largest share directed to energy, transport and logistics, and chemical industry projects. The EDB’s green portfolio expanded by 17% to reach $1 billion, while its technical assistance and digital initiatives funds allocated $40 million to projects focused on water conservation, artificial intelligence and agriculture.

The council also noted the early fulfillment of the bank’s 2022-2026 strategy. By the end of this year, cumulative investments under the program are expected to reach $12.2 billion, surpassing the original target of $10.9 billion. Kazakhstan received $5.2 billion during the period, nearly matching the volume invested in the country over the previous 15 years.

The newly approved 2027-2031 strategy prioritizes transport and logistics infrastructure, higher-value industrial production, and the attraction of international capital for major investment projects to strengthen regional economic integration and sustainable growth.

Following the meeting, Bektenov was re-elected chairman of the EDB Council, while Kazakhstan’s Finance Minister Madi Takiyev was reappointed deputy chairman. The council also approved KPMG as the bank’s external auditor for the 2026 financial year.

EDB’s 20th anniversary business forum

In addition, the Eurasia 2030+: Investments, Growth and New Opportunities business forum, dedicated to the EDB’s 20th anniversary, is taking place in Almaty today. Bektenov delivered a welcome address to forum participants through a written message.

Bektenov said Kazakhstan remains committed to an open-door investment policy and highlighted the country’s legal guarantees for property rights, entrepreneurship and fair competition as key factors supporting long-term investor confidence.