MIT May Open First Central Asian Branch in Kazakhstan

ALMATY – The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), one of the world’s leading technology universities, may open a branch campus in Kazakhstan, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek announced during a Nov. 19 press briefing in the Mazhilis, the lower chamber of Parliament.

Nurbek confirmed that Kazakhstan is already in negotiations with MIT, marking what could become the institution’s first presence in Central Asia.

“Why MIT? Why are leading universities gradually starting to look toward us? The United States’ administration has significantly limited funding for major universities. Harvard and Columbia are also facing serious difficulties. So gradually, the largest universities are beginning to pay attention to us,” he said.

The minister emphasized that the initiative aligns with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directive to establish a national university of artificial intelligence. According to Nurbek, Kazakhstan is now exploring the possibility of creating this institution in partnership with MIT.

Earlier, Kazakh Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development has launched the Academy of IT Architects, a new training program aimed at improving the architectural and AI competencies of specialists responsible for building the country’s digital government.