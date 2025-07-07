Kazakhstan Sees Surge in Schengen Visa Applications with Germany Leading as Top Destination

ASTANA – The number of Schengen visa applications submitted by Kazakh residents reached a ten-year high in 2024, with nearly 180,000 applications filed, according to the latest data released by SchengenVisaInfo.

This marks a 12.8% increase compared to 2023, reflecting a strong post-pandemic recovery in international travel and growing demand for mobility within Europe.

Kazakhstan ranked 16th globally in terms of total Schengen visa applications last year, accounting for 1.54% of global requests. Germany remained the most sought-after destination among Kazakh travelers, receiving 45,094 applications, followed by Italy, Spain and France. At the other end of the spectrum, the Netherlands recorded just 20 applications from Kazakhstan, the lowest among Schengen member states.

While the overall approval rate remained high at 91.01%, rejection rates also saw a notable rise. In total, 16,134 applications from Kazakhstan were denied in 2024 – 13% higher than the previous year. Germany, despite being the most popular destination, also led in rejections, turning down 6,921 applications. Lithuania and Croatia proved to be among the most challenging countries to obtain a visa from, with rejection rates of 15.68% and 81.57%, respectively. In contrast, Bulgaria approved over 122% of its applications, likely reflecting multi-entry visas or long-term permits issued.

Kazakh applicants were granted a total of 163,511 visas in 2024. On a national scale, this means that the approval rate stood at 8.72 per 1,000 residents, while rejections affected 0.86 per 1,000 residents.

Visa-related expenditures were also significant. Kazakh residents spent an estimated €14.3 million (US$15.4 million) on Schengen visa applications last year. Of that amount, €1.3 million (US$1.4 million) was spent on applications that were ultimately rejected. Since 2014, the EU has generated more than €111.9 million (US$121.6 million) from Schengen visa applicants from Kazakhstan.

Visa application trends between 2020 and 2022 were heavily influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. During this period, application numbers dropped by more than 20%, averaging just over 53,000 annually. Even during those years, Germany remained the top destination of choice for Kazakh travelers.

As of 2025, Kazakh citizens still require visas to enter the Schengen Area. Despite rising rejection rates, the continued growth in applications suggests that Europe remains a key destination for Kazakh nationals seeking tourism, education and business opportunities abroad.