Kazakhstan Introduces Green Corridor System to Streamline Investment Processes

ASTANA — Kazakhstan is introducing a new system of assistance for investment projects, known as the Fast Track or Green Corridor, to expedite and simplify the process for investors.

According to Kazinform news agency, this initiative, first announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Nurlan Bazarbayev in March, will streamline the completion of essential procedures, from registration to the commissioning of facilities. This will allow investors to manage infrastructure concerns more efficiently, obtain necessary licenses, and overcome bureaucratic barriers.

The National Investment Platform, currently operational in Kazakhstan in the pilot phase, is designed to monitor the implementation of a portfolio of investment projects across various regions and industries.

Kazakh Invest national company will establish a one-stop shop to attract domestic and foreign investors with investments exceeding $50 million. The system, which allows the application of international standards in industrial construction, is expected to cut project implementation time by 1.5 to 2 times and reduce costs by 20-30% during the design and construction phases.

The project is already showing initial results, as demonstrated by an Aug. 14 meeting held by the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Aktobe Region. The meeting attended by local administration, the prosecutor’s office, and business leaders focused on investment projects implemented as part of the Green Corridor system, reported 24.kz.

The regional prosecutor’s office is responsible for protecting investors’ rights. Specific mechanisms have been developed to support investment projects and safeguard investments.

During the meeting, 27 business representatives planning to implement 31 major projects in the region were awarded certificates of participation in the Green Corridor project. These participants included domestic entrepreneurs and international businessmen from China, Russia, Türkiye, and the United States, highlighting the global interest in Kazakhstan’s evolving investment landscape.