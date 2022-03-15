Public Perception of Turkey Has Shifted in Kazakhstan, Says Center for Social and Political Studies President

NUR-SULTAN – Turkey’s influence in Kazakhstan has decreased year by year compared with the first years of the country’s independence after the opening of borders and establishment of ties between the two Turkic states, wrote Center for Social and Political Studies President Gulmira Ileuova in her article published on turanpress.kz.

According to her, this situation might be caused by the decreasing supply of Turkish goods amid the rising costs of imports after the devaluation of the tenge in 2014-2015.

In 2021, the number of people who named Turkey as a country of foreign policy priority was four percent – a regression to the rate of 2005.

According to the various survey results, the majority of people who believe that Turkey is a friendly country for Kazakhstan are citizens aged 25-34 years (21 percent) and 35-44 years (22 percent), while the number of people under 24 years of age and over 45 years having similar opinion reaches only 14-16 percent.

Meanwhile, supporters of the Turkish model are represented by people aged 25-44 years, residents of villages and small towns, and families with low per capita income, which is less than 50,000 tenge or US$98.

People living in Almaty, Mangistau and Atyrau regions are mostly interested in the development of Kazakh-Turkish cooperation in foreign policy, even though some labor disputes with Turkish employees have taken place in the Atyrau Region.

Ileuova writes that growth in support of relations with Turkey has lasted throughout the entire period of the modern history of Kazakhstan up to 2016. “In 2010, one in ten considered Turkey to be an appropriate country to cooperate with Kazakhstan. In 2014, one in five respondents (21 percent) called Turkey friendly. Later in 2017, the rate of friendliness decreased by 11 percent”, she said.

According to her, the perception of Turkey has worsened due to the attempted military coup in Turkey and its brutal suppression in July 2016, which received wide publicity in the world, including the Kazakh media.

“After the military putsch was suppressed, the Turkish authorities announced that Muhammed Fethullah Gülen with his Hizmet movement organized that takeover. It is particularly important for our country as we have an educational network of Kazakh-Turkish Lyceums (KTL) across the country, which is considered part of the Gulenists global network by the Turkish authorities. Thus, Turkish authorities demanded that we close these lyceums in Kazakhstan and other countries,” she added.

This situation negatively affected the perception of Turkey among Kazakh people as Turkey’s demands were perceived as interference in the country’s internal affairs.

However, the Kazakh people are interested in fostering cooperation between countries in the tourism and education fields. More than a third would like to have a vacation in Turkish resorts, while approximately three percent want to move to Turkey for permanent residence.

One in ten respondents would like to study in Turkey or want their children to study there.

The analysis of social networks showed that Turkey’s position and role in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in May 2021 significantly impacted increasing interest towards Turkey among Kazakhs.

It is also reported that Kazakh celebrities living mainly in Istanbul also impact loyalty formation because they promote the image of Turkey as close to Kazakhstan both culturally and mentally.

“Despite Turkey’s attempts to promote pan-Turkic ideas and neo-Ottoman ideas, especially in recent years, Kazakh people treat it in a utilitarian way as they prefer to use Turkish goods and services while preferring to not get involved in complex ideas proposed by the country,” Ileuova concluded.