Political Activity of Kazakh People ahead of Majilis Election 2021

Today one can hear statements about a significant increase in the political activity of citizens and an increased demand for participation in the country’s political life coming from the Majilis.

According to our last measurement, 54.8 percent of respondents expressed readiness to come to the parliamentary elections. This indicator is quite expected due to the recent increased interest of the population in the presidential elections.

Higher political activity can be seen among middle and senior ages: over 61 years old – 61.2 percent, 46-60 years old – 59.3 percent, 30-45 years old – 56.6 percent, 18-29 years old – 42.4 percent. At the same time, among young people, respondents from urban areas (44 percent) are more politically active than in rural areas (37.9 percent).

The study also revealed the top five urgent needs of the population, which should be addressed by the government first.

The protection of socially vulnerable groups of the population takes the first place among pressing social issues (50.7 percent). Secondly, the respondents noted the importance of improving the quality of medicine, which has increased from 28.8 percent to 38.6 percent since the beginning of the year. The issue of youth employment takes third place in the rating. It is almost on a par with medicine (38.1 percent), which has also increased by 10 percent in comparison with measurements taken in February. In fourth place is the protection of children (29.3 percent) from a number of risks including the protection from violent actions. The country’s food security is in fifth place (24.7 percent).

Overall, people are more concerned with issues of social nature including the protection of socially vulnerable groups, health of relatives and friends, issues of employment and earnings as well as provision of food and its prices. Parties articulating the demands of the population in their campaigns and election programs are more likely to receive support from the population in the elections.

According to our research, answering the question “If the elections were held next Sunday, which of the parties are you ready to vote for?” the overwhelming majority cast their votes for Nur Otan – 72.3 percent, Auyl – 3.3 percent, Aқ Zhol – 3.2 percent, People’s Party of Kazakhstan (NPK) – 2 percent, Nationwide Social Democratic Party (NSDP) – 1.6 percent, Adal – 1.4 percent. Since the research was conducted before the rebranding of the Birlik party and the Communist People’s Party of Kazakhstan (KNPK), the names that were relevant at the time of the survey were used in the questionnaire.

Given that the study was conducted at the end of October and at the beginning of November before the congresses, the current rating may be different. Since most parties have already held congresses, approved lists of candidates, and adopted an election program, the population now has more information to make a deliberate choice for a party.

The research was carried out on the initiative of the Institute of Eurasian Integration. Field work is scheduled to take place from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5, 2020.

Sample size: 2,400 respondents covering 14 regions and cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent. Accuracy ± 2.83 percent.

The author is Gulden Emisheva, Head of the Center for Sociological Research of the Institute of Eurasian Integration.