Taiwan company to invest $65 million in Kazakh intelligent transport systems

NUR-SULTAN – Taiwan-based Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co. will invest more than $65 million with an 11-year return period in Kazakhstan’s intelligent transport system as part of the investment agreement signed in late December with KazAvtoZhol and Computer Vision Technologies.

The toll road project will be implemented in two stages on 11,000 kilometres of nationally significant roads. The first stage in 2020 covers 5,700 kilometres along the Western Europe-Western China, Nur-Sultan-Kostanai-the city of Russia, Schuchinsk-Petropavlovsk, Nur-Sultan-Pavlodar and other highways. The second stage, to be introduced in 2021-2024, will cover 5,300 kilometres along the Karaganda-Balkhash-Almaty and Taldykorgan-Kalbatau-Ust-Kamenogorsk roads.

KazAvtoZhol will own the charging system after the project is implemented.

The project will create more than 500 jobs, improve local company competence in the intelligent transport system and ensure quality road maintenance. Introducing the speed control system will reduce accident rates.

“The fees on toll roads of the first technical category will be the same as on other toll roads operated in the country. Free movement for motor vehicles will be on roads of the second and third technical categories. The charging system will be open and without barriers. The software is integrated into the KazAvtoZhol payment system, which operates along the Nur-Sultan-Schuchinsk, Nur-Sultan-Temirtau, Almaty-Kapshagai and Almaty-Khorgos roads with a length of 682 kilometres,” reads the release.

The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development recently announced toll road tariffs are not expected to increase in 2020. Fees will remain at the rate of one tenge (US$0.0026) per kilometre for passenger cars and 10 tenge (US$0.026) per kilometre for trucks.

Fees for each section of toll road are based on traffic flow intensity, highway category, technical characteristics and the need for road maintenance.

The country operates four toll highways measuring 682 kilometres. Funds collected are used for road maintenance and the charging system.

The government plans to launch 6,000 kilometres of toll roads in the next two years and approximately 11,000 kilometres of nationwide toll road network by 2024.

The ministry also adopted a programme to support small and medium-sized businesses by providing entrepreneurs with infrastructure assistance projects. Local companies have started installing three types of roadside toilets along toll roads.

Since 1991, Kazakhstan has built and reconstructed 12,000 kilometres of roads. In 2018, 1,500 kilometres were repaired and 528 kilometres reconstructed.